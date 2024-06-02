Tesla Recalls Thousands Of Cars
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tesla" recalls 125,227 cars in the US due to a malfunction inthe seat belt warning system, Azernews reports.
This information was reported by Reuters, citing a press releasefrom the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).According to the report, the malfunction can increase the risk ofinjury in the event of an accident.
The agency's statement indicates that the recall applies toModel S (produced from 2012 to 2024), Model X (2015-2024), Model 3(2017-2023), and Model Y (2020-2023) electric vehicles.
It is noted that 125,227 cars do not meet safety requirementsdue to the malfunction of warning lights and sound signals.
MENAFN02062024000195011045ID1108286982
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.