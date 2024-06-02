Is Bitcoin About To Explode? Analyst Weighs

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Analyst Eric from Known predicts (BTC) is poised to explode based on its current trajectory.

The expert highlighted Bitcoin's significant breakout from its long-term consolidation pattern since October 2017. For the first time since the 2017 bull run, he states that has closed above its previous highs, signaling the potential onset of a significant upward trend projected to reach new highs by late 2024 or early 2025. The Expert also pointed out that quarterly volatility and momentum indicators are in the bullish control zone, lending further to this breakout.

The discussion extended to potential price movements, where BTC could increase by approximately 350%. However, the exact trajectory remains uncertain. Eric emphasized the crucial role of Bitcoin's performance against the US dollar and juxtaposed this with the current trends in gold. According to the analysis, gold is similarly experiencing a breakout, which might continue despite potential short-term corrections. Additionally, the performance of the Nasdaq was briefly mentioned, with speculations on its impact on broader market trends.

The narrative shifted towards more immediate expectations for BTC and Ethereum (ETH), awaiting ETF approvals. The expert suggested that Bitcoin might retest the $62,000 mark, which could be a significant buying opportunity before another substantial rise. Meanwhile, he states that Ethereum, predicted to end the rear at $10,000, is expected to outpace Bitcoin in the upcoming weeks, with potential long-term gains for both cryptocurrencies. The expert also shared insights on Bitcoin's historical performance on Sundays, offering a range of possible current prices based on these past trends.

Bitcoin Price Review: How is BTC Doing Today?

Looking at an in-depth analysis, BTC, predicted to hit $100,000 this year, has formed a“Falling Wedge,” considered a bullish pattern in technical analysis. Bitcoin has recently broken out of the upper boundary of the falling wedge pattern, which can be interpreted as a bullish signal.

4-hour BTC/USDT Chart | Source: TradingView

On the other hand, the ADX (Average Directional Index) line is shown around 12.25, which generally indicates a weak trend. The Woodies CCI (Commodity Channel Index) is around 54.48, indicating that the price is somewhat above the average price over a specific period. This can suggest a move towards overbought territory, but it is not excessively high, leaving room for further upward movement before the asset becomes overbought.