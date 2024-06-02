Plot To Harm Salman Khan: Haryana Police Arrests One More Accused From Bhiwani

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Haryana on Sunday arrested one accused from the state's Bhiwani district in the alleged plot to attack Salman Khan.

The Navi Mumbai Police said that the accused has been identified as Deepak alias Johnny Valmiki and will soon be brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

The fresh arrest came after the Navi Mumbai Police revealed on June 1 about the second attempt on the life of Salman Khan and said that they have arrested four accused in the case.

Also read: Plot to harm Salman Khan: Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned to harm with gun used to kill Sidhu Moose WalaIn an official release, the Navi Mumbai police said Deepak Hawasingh Gogalia @ Jonny Walmiki (30) was arrested from Bhiwani in Haryana on Saturday.

It said Gogalia had made accommodation arrangements for the other accused as well as providing logistical and vehicle support. Gogalia was in touch with the other accused through video calls, it added release also added that he was nabbed after Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 11), Panvel, Vivek Pansare sought the help of Bhiwani SP Varun Singhala and a Crime Branch team from Navi Mumbai left for the northern state.

Also read: Lawrence Bishnoi gang members arrested for planning attack on Salman Khan, ordered AK-47 from PakistanGogalia was produced before a magistrate in Bhiwani on Sunday, who granted Navi Mumbai police transit remand till June 5, the release said, adding he was being brought to Panvel.

On Saturday, DCP Pansare had told media that Panvel police station senior inspector Nitin Thackeray got inputs in September-October last year about a conspiracy to harm the actor.

Their probe found that four gang members had recced Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, the area around his home at Bandra in Mumbai and places he visited for film shooting, the DCP had said read: 'Salman Khan should come to our temple and...': Bishnoi community head open to consider apology in blackbuck caseIn April, a case was registered a case against 17 persons, including Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, he had said.

Dhananjay Tapesingh, alias Ajay Kashyap (28) was arrested from Panvel on April 28, while Gaurav Bhatia, alias Sandeep Bishnoi, was taken into custody from Gujarat on the same day, the official said on Saturday.

Vaspi Khan, alias Waseem Chikna, was picked from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Rizwan Khan, alias Javed Khan, was arrested from Bangalore.

Also read: Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Anuj Thapan dies by suicide in Mumbai Police custodyThey have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 120-B (conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Pansare had told reporters.

