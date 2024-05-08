Russia Applauds Anticipated Azerbaijani-Armenian Foreign Ministers Meeting In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moscow welcomes the meeting of the foreign ministers ofAzerbaijan and Armenia scheduled for May 10 in Almaty, RussianForeign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Azernews reports citing TASS.

"We welcome the meeting which is scheduled for May 10," thediplomat said when asked about Russia's expectations of theevent.

Zakharova stressed that Moscow "is ready to continue to supportthe promotion of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization."

Earlier, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aybek Smadiarovconfirmed that the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreignministers will be held in Almaty on May 10. He specified that "thenegotiations will be confidential, with the press invited to theopening" of the meeting.