Lebanon: Israeli Occupation Launches Violent Bombardment On Southern Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 8 (KUNA) -- Southern Lebanon witnessed a violent bombardment on Wednesday carried out by the Israeli occupation army, using artillery and warplanes, causing several casualties in the town of Al-Khiam.

The Lebanese National News Agency said that a raid targeted a house in the southwestern neighborhood of the town of Al-Khiam, leading to its complete destruction and casualties.

The National Agency added that the Israeli occupation warplanes launched raids on the towns of Al-Khiam, Kafr Kila, Yaroun, and Al-Adisa and the outskirts of (Jabal Balat), in addition to launching a raid on Tallet Al-Ghazlan in the town of Armati in Jabal Al-Rayhan in the Jezzine region.

The Israeli occupation bombed with artillery the towns of Aitaroun and Blida, using "internationally banned phosphorus shells," and the bombing targeted the outskirts of the town of Naqoura.

Moreover, the agency quoted the "resistance" as saying that its fighters targeted two buildings used by Israeli soldiers in the Shlomi settlement, a building also used by soldiers in the Al-Matula settlement, and the headquarters of the 91st Division in the Branit barracks and the Al-Samaqa site.

Since October 7, after the launch of Al-Aqsa Flood Operation in Gaza, Lebanon has witnessed continuous military confrontations on a daily basis between the occupation forces and the "resistance" in the southern regions. (end)

