Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack On UNRWA Headquarters In Occupied Jerusalem

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned in the strongest terms the attack by a number of settlers on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) headquarters in occupied Jerusalem, in blatant defiance of international law, which aims to protect United Nations facilities.Ina statement Wednesday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufyan Qudah, held Israel, as the occupying power, responsible for protecting headquarters and employees of international and relief organizations entrusted to provide humanitarian aid to civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza.Qudah renewed call to the international community to move "immediately and effectively" to enforce implementation of rules of international law and international humanitarian law, oblige Israel to comply with them, and prevent any attack on relief organizations and their employees, who play a "major" humanitarian role in providing aid and services to Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories.