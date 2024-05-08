Khasawneh Arrives In Cairo For Jordanian-Egyptian Supreme Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo May 8 (Batra) -- Prime Minister Beshr Khasawneh Wednesday arrived in Cairo at the head of the Jordanian delegation participating in the meetings of the thirty-second session of the Joint Jordanian-Egyptian Supreme Committee.
Khaswaneh was received by Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, Minister of Labour Hassan Shahata, Jordanian Ambassador to Cairo Amjad Adaileh and embassy staff.
Khasawneh and Madbouly will preside over the meeting of the joint Jordanian-Egyptian Supreme Committee tomorrow, which had started its preparatory meetings today.
