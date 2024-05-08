DRI Seizes Gold Valued At Rs 2.79Cr At Bhubaneswar Airport; 4 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 8 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized gold weighing 3.77 kg from the possession of four passengers at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here, officials said on Wednesday.

The DRI officials, acting on input, detained four suspects (passengers) arriving from Dubai to Bhubaneswar at the BPIA on May 6.

The officials, during questioning and checking, ascertained that all four of them had attempted to smuggle gold in paste form, by concealing it in their rectum.

"Investigation resulted in recovery of a total of 12 capsules containing gold from the four passengers. Heat treatment of the contraband resulted in compound separation and gold weighing 3.77 kg, valued at Rs 2.79 crore was recovered," a DRI source said.

Later, the DRI officials seized the smuggled gold and apprehended the four accused passengers under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.