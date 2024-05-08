               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Discusses With Canada's Prime Minister Cooperative Relations, Situation In Palestinian Territories


5/8/2024

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from the Prime Minister of Canada HE Justin Trudeau.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.

They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

