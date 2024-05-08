(MENAFN- Baystreet) Uber's Stock Falls 8% As Earnings Miss Target

Reddit's Stock Rises 15% On First Earnings ReportToyota's Profit Doubles Due To Strong Hybrid Vehicle SalesReddit Stock Erupts After Q1 Results'The Fall Guy' Beats Out Competitors Over the First May Weekend Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Wednesday, May 8, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Shopify's Stock Plunges 18% On Surprise Loss The stock of Shopify (SHOP) is down 18% after the Ottawa-based e-commerce company reported a surprise loss for its fiscal first quarter.Shopify announced a loss of $0.21 U.S. per share, which was much worse than a profit of $0.09 U.S. that was the consensus expectation of analysts who cover the company.Revenue in the quarter totaled $1.90 billion U.S., which topped Wall Street estimates of $1.83 billion U.S. Sales rose 23% from a year earlier.The value of orders processed on the company's e-commerce platform increased more than 20% year over year to $60.90 billion U.S.The financial loss in fiscal Q1 was blamed on the sale of Shopify's logistics business and related fees that the company incurred on the sale.Looking ahead, Shopify said that for fiscal Q2, revenue will grow at a high-teens percentage rate on a year-over-year basis. Analysts had forecast a Q2 sales increase of 19%.Prior to today (May 8), Shopify's stock had gained 4% on the year. However, the company's share price was down 55% from a peak reached in November 2021.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks