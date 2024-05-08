(MENAFN- Baystreet) Uber's Stock Falls 8% As Earnings Miss Target
Reddit's Stock Rises 15% On First Earnings Report
Toyota's Profit Doubles Due To Strong Hybrid Vehicle Sales
Reddit Stock Erupts After Q1 Results
'The Fall Guy' Beats Out Competitors Over the First May Weekend Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Shopify's Stock Plunges 18% On Surprise Loss The stock of Shopify (SHOP) is down 18% after the Ottawa-based e-commerce company reported a surprise loss for its fiscal first quarter.
Shopify announced a loss of $0.21 U.S. per share, which was much worse than a profit of $0.09 U.S. that was the consensus expectation of analysts who cover the company.
Revenue in the quarter totaled $1.90 billion U.S., which topped Wall Street estimates of $1.83 billion U.S. Sales rose 23% from a year earlier.
The value of orders processed on the company's e-commerce platform increased more than 20% year over year to $60.90 billion U.S.
The financial loss in fiscal Q1 was blamed on the sale of Shopify's logistics business and related fees that the company incurred on the sale.
Looking ahead, Shopify said that for fiscal Q2, revenue will grow at a high-teens percentage rate on a year-over-year basis. Analysts had forecast a Q2 sales increase of 19%.
Prior to today (May 8), Shopify's stock had gained 4% on the year. However, the company's share price was down 55% from a peak reached in November 2021.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN08052024000212011056ID1108188973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.