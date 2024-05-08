National Art Museum Hosts Marvelous Concert

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The National Art Museum has hosted a marvelous concert withinthe project "Music in the Museum", co-organized by the museum inpartnership with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

Baku Music Academy's Chamber Ensemble performed music pieces byL.V. Beethoven, F. Mendelssohn and other world-famouscomposers.







At the end, the concert participants got acquainted with theexhibition "The Dervish in Love", which consists of the works ofmodern Uzbek miniature artists

The project is co-organized by the Fine Arts Gallery of theUzbekistan National Ban, Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and theNational Art Museum. The exhibition features more than 80 works offine and decorative-applied art.







Recall that Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation betweenthe Fine Arts Gallery of Uzbekistan and the Azerbaijan NationalMuseum of Art was signed at the opening ceremony of theexhibition.

The MoU aims to expand cooperation in the fields of culture,joint research work, exchange of experience and knowledge, andjoint organization and holding of exhibitions, scientific seminars,and conferences.

Note that the National Art Museum will further continue toorganize a series of concerts within the project "Music in theMuseum".







Participants of the "Support For Youth" project, singers of theInternational Mugham Center and many other musicians havepreviously performed magnificent concerts at the museum.

Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum offers art connoisseurssome of the best examples of decoratively applied arts in WesternEurope.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at themuseum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you cansee masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish mastersof brush.

The museum has successfully organised and hosted numeroushigh-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works ofrenowned artists.

Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfullydemonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditionalAzerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapesof the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham centre was built with the support of the Heydar AliyevFoundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organizes large-scale musicfestivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls ofEthnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's mostpopular projects.

The cultural institution also hosts master classes andconferences and actively cooperates with internationalpartners.