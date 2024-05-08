Toll Of Israeli Aggression Against Gaza Rises To 34,844 Martyrs, 78,404 Injured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza, Palestine: The toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 34,844 martyrs and 78,404 injured, most of whom are women and children, while thousands are reported missing.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health in gaza said that the occupation forces committed seven massacres against families in the Strip during the past 24 hours, leading to 55 martyrs and 200 wounded who arrived in hospitals.

The unprecedented Israeli aggression against the gaza Strip continues via sea, land, and air, causing a complete humanitarian catastrophe, embodied by tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing persons, and massive destruction of vital infrastructure and facilities.