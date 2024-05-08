Innovative Kids' Clothing Brand ‘Pilolo’ Launches Online Store in the UAE

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) May 8, 2024; Dubai, UAE - Emerging from a vision to redefine children's fashion, Pilolo, an innovative and sustainable online children’s fashion clothing brand by Meraki Clothing, has unveiled at KidZania, Dubai Mall, in a week-long extravaganza. Designed in London, Pilolo offers a range of stylish yet functional clothing for children aged 4 to 9, providing trendy and affordable options for the little ones.

Pilolo's showcase and brand activation at KidZania, Dubai Mall, running until May 11, features interactive fun activities, competitions, and a fashion show, all meticulously crafted to ignite children's creativity and imagination. From Pilolo Iron-On Patches to Lolo Eyes Competitions, the event boasts an array of engaging experiences where kids can express themselves freely.

Exclusive discounts and a Style Star Competition further enhance the excitement, offering children a delightful opportunity to shine and have fun in a playful atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, Raahul Sikka, a seasoned entrepreneur in the textile industry and the creative force behind Pilolo, expressed his excitement, “Launching in the UAE is a strategic move for Pilolo, given the country's unique cultural blend, demographics, and a thriving startup scene. Moreover, we couldn’t have chosen a better venue than KidZania to unveil our brand, as it perfectly aligns with our values and appeal. Our exciting activation activities are sure to provide an engaging and interactive atmosphere for kids and parents alike, and I invite parents with young children to come and experience the extravaganza and explore our unique collection."

He added, “The UAE's positioning offers an ideal atmosphere for a new brand launch, and we are confident that once successfully established here, Pilolo has the potential to explore other markets across the globe. Pilolo is now available in the country through our e-commerce website, with plans for physical stores in prime locations in the near future.”

Pilolo distinguishes itself through imaginative design, crafting clothes as unique as the children who wear them. Whimsical elements, including unique designs and functionalities like the revolutionary 'Grow Dress Concept,' ensure longer-lasting wearability, making it an eco-friendly and sustainable choice.

The Grow Clothing line, a must-have in every growing child's wardrobe, provides sustainable clothing options extending usage for a couple of years and not just months, available in a variety of styles, patterns, and neutrals.

Pilolo's commitment to its values is evident through a child-centric approach, upholding curiosity, whimsy, and playfulness. Quality craftsmanship utilizing high-quality bespoke fabrics sets Pilolo apart, providing superior comfort and durability. Key features include both functional designing and sustainability, with hidden pockets in every garment sparking a child's curiosity and encouraging play, while gender-neutral sizing and the innovative 'Grow Dress' ensure a longer-lasting fit accommodating a child's growth.

The Pilolo garments range includes T-shirts, Polos, Dresses, Tops, Shorts, and Joggers, all starting at an affordable 79 AED, catering to a diverse audience. The company is thrilled to engage with UAE families, inviting them to embark on a journey of comfort, creativity, and innovative designs for their little ones. For more information on the brand, visit





