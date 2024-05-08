Waaree Energies Ltd. Appoints Mr. Amit Paithankar as the Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 7th May, 2024 — Waaree Energies Ltd, has announced the appointment of Mr. Amit Paithankar as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With his career spanning over two decades, Mr. Paithankar brings significant experience in driving growth, innovation, and sustainability in his practices.



In his new role as Chief Executive Officer of Waaree Energies Ltd, Mr. Amit Paithankar will strive to utilize his experience and leadership to drive the company to grow in the renewable energy sector. He intends to onboard expertise to drive Waaree Energies Ltd towards sustainable innovation. By prioritizing growth, efficiency and cultivating enduring relationships, Mr. Paithankar’s endeavor will be to guide Waaree Energies Ltd towards advancement that aligns with the ever-changing demands of the renewable energy sector.



Before joining Waaree, Mr. Paithankar's was associated as managing director South Asia with Emerson Electric Co. (India) Pvt. Ltd., among other roles. His educational background, includes a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and a master of business administration



“With the solar industry continually evolving, this is an opportune moment for significant growth in the near future. Waaree Energies Limited has contributed to the clean energy landscape in India. I am excited about making a meaningful contribution to the company's objective of providing sustainable energy solutions said Mr. Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies Ltd.







