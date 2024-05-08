Israeli Aggression Claims 55 Lives In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 8 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported seven massacres perpetrated by Israeli occupation forces against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 55 fatalities and 200 injuries over the past 24 hours.In its daily statistical report on casualties amid the ongoing Israeli aggression, now spanning 215 days, the Ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense teams.The toll of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza has climbed to 34,844 deaths and 78,404 injuries since October 7 last year. Amid escalating attacks, particularly in Rafah, the Ministry's coordination department highlighted a surge in casualties.For the second consecutive day, the Rafah border crossing remains closed due to Israeli control, denying thousands of injured and ill individuals their right to seek medical treatment outside Gaza, said the Ministry.Moreover, essential supplies, including medicines and relief items, are blocked from entering the Ministry's hospitals.The Ministry explained that Israeli threats of evacuation and intensive bombings have rendered some hospitals in Rafah inoperable, leaving critical cases without adequate care.