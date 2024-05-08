Israeli Forces Arrest 30 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, May 8 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces carried out extensive raids and arrests in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, targeting 30 Palestinians, including a woman and former prisoners.In a joint statement, the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society disclosed that the arrests were concentrated in Hebron, Bethlehem, and Nablus, with additional detentions in Ramallah, Tulkarm, Jenin, and Jerusalem.The statement highlighted the continued pattern of widespread raids, harassment, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families. It also mentioned the destruction of citizens' homes, the confiscation of assets, and vehicles.The Israeli occupation authorities re-arrested several recently released prisoners, including administrative detainees.The total number of arrests since the beginning of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7 has now surged to approximately 8,640. This figure encompasses individuals apprehended from homes, at military checkpoints, those coerced to surrender under duress, and those effectively held hostage.