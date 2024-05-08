Alexander Mcqueen Ss24 Eyewear Campaign Ft Punk Rivet

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Alexander Mcqueen's Punk Rivet sunglasses are meticulously crafted and imbued with the house's signature rebellious spirit.

Inspired by the Mcqueen Punk boots, decorative metal rivets toughen glossy acetate frames but with the refinement of jewelry. A tone-on-tone signature logo enhances the temples.

In women's frames, the punk rivets update the elongated Cat-eye sunglasses and the Geometric shades Each comes in black and ivory. In men's, the punk rivets also sharpen the bold silhouette of the classic Square sunglasses, in black and dark green colorways.



PUNK RIVET CAT-EYE SUNGLASSES

PUNK RIVET GEOMETRIC SUNGLASSES PUNK RIVET SQUARE SUNGLASSES