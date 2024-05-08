Taliban Military Convoy Targeted In Explosion Attack In Badakhshan's Faizabad City

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A view of Faizabad City, Badakhshan, Afghanistan

According to a report, an explosion occurred in Faizabad City, the centre of Badakhshan province in northeastern Afghanistan, on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to the Provincial Hospital, at least six bodies and 14 injured have been transferred to the hospital.

The attack took place on the government ranger vehicle, and the explosive material had been planted on a motorcycle and detonated among the Taliban military convoy, destroying at least one ranger vehicle.

This comes while there have been widespread anti-Taliban protests in recent days in several districts of the province, including Argo and Darayim.

Protesters claim that the Taliban have stationed non-native forces in Badakhshan who mistreat residents due to language barriers. They demand the removal of these forces.

The deployment of non-local Taliban troops exacerbates tensions, highlighting the ongoing struggle for stability and effective governance in a region marked by deep-seated ethnic divisions and widespread resistance to centralized authority.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for this explosion.

Taliban officials have also not yet commented on the incident.

