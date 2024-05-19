King Receives Singapore Defence Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday received Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.According to a royal court statement, discussions covered regional developments, with His Majesty stressing the need to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and warning of the ramifications of an Israeli operation on Rafah.The meeting also covered means to bolster cooperation between the two countries, especially in defence fields.Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti attended the meeting.