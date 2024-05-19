Foreign Ministry Follows Up On Iranian President's Helicopter Accident

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said it was following with great concern the news of the accident involving the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the President's entourage.The Ministry's Spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, stressed the Kingdom's readiness to provide all forms of support and assistance, expressing its sympathy with the Islamic Republic of Iran and wishing the President and his entourage safety.