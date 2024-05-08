Ooredoo Qatar Receives Top Honours At CSR Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications provider, has been honoured with the Best CSR Initiative in the ICT Sector award for 2024. The accolade was presented during the prestigious Qatar CSR Awards at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, attended by prominent business leaders and stakeholders from across Qatar.

This recognition is a celebration of Ooredoo Qatar's outstanding contribution to corporate social responsibility through its organisation of the 2024 Doha Marathon, an event that not only achieved a record-breaking participation of over 13,000 runners from 124 countries but also significantly promoted community engagement and health awareness. The marathon, which is now a prominent fixture in Qatar's sporting calendar and holds the distinction of being a World Athletics Gold Label-Accredited race, has seen its participation nearly double since last year, making it the largest national marathon in history.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director of Public Relations, Sponsorships, and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar, expressed gratitude for the accolade:“We are truly honoured to receive this award, which reflects our deep commitment to integrating corporate social responsibility into our core operations. The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo is not just an event; it is a platform that unites communities, encourages healthy lifestyles, and fosters a genuine spirit of sportsmanship and inclusivity throughout Qatar.

“This recognition motivates us to continue our mission to upgrade people's lives and contribute to our nation's development.”

The Qatar CSR Awards are dedicated to recognising organisations and individuals who embody the principles of corporate responsibility in their business operations and philosophies. The awards highlight innovative and sustainable solutions to social challenges, celebrating those who make a significant impact on their communities.

As Ooredoo looks forward to the next edition of the Doha Marathon, the company remains committed to its vision of enhancing the community's well-being and supporting sustainable initiatives that benefit society at large.