Centre Eyes Ways To Stabilize Sugarcane Production Amid Weather Shocks To Meet Domestic Consumption And Ethanol Target

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The union government in collaboration with the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) and the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) is exploring ways to stabilize sugarcane production amid poor irrigation facilities and depleting water levels in key reservoirs of major producing states to meet domestic consumption and the ethanol blended with petrol (EBP) targets, two people said.

