Musk, Indonesian Health Minister present Starlink online service to boost telehealth

(MENAFN) On Sunday, billionaire Elon Musk, alongside Indonesian Health Minister Budi Junadi Sadikin, launched SpaceX's Starlink internet service aimed at revolutionizing healthcare in Indonesia’s remote areas. Musk, who is at the helm of SpaceX and Tesla, arrived in Bali by private jet to attend the inauguration ceremony held at a health center in Denpasar, the capital of Bali.



The introduction of Starlink in Indonesia is poised to significantly improve internet connectivity for millions living in the country's remote regions. With a population exceeding 270 million people spread across three different time zones, Indonesia faces substantial connectivity challenges. Musk emphasized his commitment to providing internet access in underserved areas, stating, "I'm very passionate about bringing connectivity to places where connectivity is limited. Whoever can connect to the Internet can learn anything."



The Starlink service was initially launched in three Indonesian health centers, two located in Bali and a third on the distant Aru Island in Maluku. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and enhance healthcare services in these isolated regions by providing reliable internet access.



When asked about potential investments in Indonesia's electric car sector, Musk indicated that his immediate focus is on deploying Starlink. The Indonesian government has long sought to attract Tesla to build electric car factories in the country, leveraging its abundant nickel resources to bolster the electric vehicle industry. Despite these aspirations, Musk's current priority remains the successful implementation of Starlink to ensure broad internet access, which could lay the groundwork for future technological and industrial investments.

