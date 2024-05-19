Indirect Talks Between US And Iranian Representatives In Oman

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Foreign media have reported the start of indirect negotiations between representatives of the United States and Iran in Oman, which began last Tuesday.

These talks are focused on preventing the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

This news was first published by the Axios news website, which, citing its sources, wrote that the discussions between the two sides are focused on“clarifying the consequences of Iran's actions and its proxies in the region and discussing America's concerns regarding the status of Iran's nuclear program.”

Reports indicate that Brett McGurk, Senior Advisor to the U.S. President in the Middle East, and Abram Paley, Acting U.S. Representative for Iran Affairs, are participating in these talks.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, confirmed the start of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, describing them as“an ongoing process.”

The Iranian side's representatives for these negotiations are not specified, and their clear stance on the agenda has not been made public.

Meanwhile, according to Axios,“one of the main objectives of the Biden administration since October 7 has been to prevent the Gaza conflict from turning into a regional war.”

The U.S. and Iran accuse each other of escalating tensions in the Middle East and arming proxy groups. Tabnak quoted Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, saying,“Iran has no proxies in the region, and it is the American regime that uses the Zionist regime as its proxy force to achieve its goals and secure its illegitimate interests.”

