Greg Pfluger Joins FECUND Software Services As Chief Information And Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FECUND Software Services to announce the appointment of Greg Pfluger as the Chief Information and Strategy Officer. With his extensive experience in insurance and technology leadership, Greg is poised to play a pivotal role in driving technological innovation and digital transformation within FECUND.



Based in Jacksonville, Florida, FECUND Software Services is a prominent consultancy and service provider in insurance technology. The company focuses on delivering digital and software services to the insurance and insurtech sectors, with offices in the USA, Switzerland, and India. Specializing in Guidewire and OneShield services for Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance clients, FECUND also excels in providing boutique software services including Cloud, Data, Digital, and integration centered around core systems.



Greg Pfluger brings over 35 years of technology leadership including 22 years within the insurance industry at American Family Insurance and Sentry Insurance. Greg is positioned to lead FECUND's growth because of his deep understanding of insurance processes, proven experience delivering complex projects, strong track record of building effective teams, and solid relationships with industry leaders like Guidewire.



In his new capacity, Greg will leverage his domain expertise to steer FECUND's technology and digital practice, guiding insurance innovation and accelerating digital return on investment for clients. With a focus on leveraging Guidewire and other off-the-shelf core products and services, Greg will play a key role in delivering strategic solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance industry.



"We are delighted to welcome Greg Pfluger to the FECUND family as our Chief Information and Strategy Officer," remarked Sushil Deshmukh, Founder & CEO at FECUND Software Services. "His extensive experience and strategic vision perfectly align with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our clients in the Insurance Industry. We are confident that Greg will play a pivotal role in advancing our technology and digital initiatives. As FECUND gears up for a new era of business growth, Greg's exceptional track record and enthusiasm will be instrumental in spearheading us in that direction and creating a world-class institution"



"As a FECUND customer, I was impressed by their ability to consistently deliver quality solutions by hiring experienced people. When I was invited to be a guest speaker at the FECUND annual meeting, I was even more impressed by the family-like culture and commitment to give back to the community. I knew this was an organization I wanted to be a part of." Greg said.



About FECUND Software Services:



