Congressman says American army possibly to establish base on moon by 2030

(MENAFN) Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA), a senior Republican lawmaker leading the House Appropriations defense subcommittee, has outlined a bold vision for the future of space exploration, predicting that the United States military could establish a lunar base within the next decade. Speaking at the Hill & Valley Forum on AI Security, Calvert emphasized the strategic importance of space as the new "high ground" in the ongoing rivalry among global powers, noting the critical role of satellite networks in supporting military operations.



Expressing concerns over reported efforts by Russia and China to militarize space, Calvert highlighted the need for the United States to maintain leadership in space exploration and security. He voiced apprehensions about Russia's alleged plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space, characterizing Moscow's actions as an attempt to exert coercive influence on the international stage.



Despite Moscow's denial of these claims, Calvert underscored the urgency for the United States to assert its dominance in space. While acknowledging NASA's plans to return to the moon by 2025 or 2026, he expressed skepticism about the agency's ability to adhere to its timeline.



Consequently, Calvert suggested that the United States military would likely play a pivotal role in advancing space exploration and establishing a permanent presence beyond Earth.



Calvert's remarks reflect broader geopolitical tensions surrounding the militarization of space and the race for technological supremacy. As nations vie for strategic advantage in the cosmos, the prospect of a United States military presence on the moon underscores the evolving dynamics of space exploration and national security in the 21st century.

MENAFN08052024000045015687ID1108187299