Apple reveals next-generation iPad Air, iPad Pro tablets with new AI chip

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement made on Tuesday, Apple introduced new iterations of its iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets, featuring an unprecedented AI-enhanced chip that promises groundbreaking advancements in performance and functionality. The iPad Pro, renowned as the pinnacle of Apple's tablet lineup, will be offered in two sizes: 11 inches and 13 inches, catering to diverse user preferences and needs.



Central to the technological innovation is the introduction of the M4 chip, heralded by Apple as a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence capabilities. The M4 chip boasts a revamped display controller, now compatible with OLED screens, alongside substantial enhancements to the central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU). Notably, the new 10-core CPU delivers a remarkable 50 percent increase in performance compared to its predecessor, ensuring a noticeably faster and more responsive user experience.



Apple has integrated cutting-edge technologies into the iPad Pro, such as ray tracing and grid shading, facilitated by the upgraded GPU, which promises up to four times faster display performance than previous models. Furthermore, the device's industrial design has undergone refinements aimed at optimizing performance, resulting in a 20 percent reduction in temperatures and a fourfold enhancement in overall device performance.



The flagship feature of the new iPad Pro is its Ultra Retina XDR display technology, offering unparalleled visual clarity and fidelity. Pricing for the 11-inch model starts at USD999, while the 13-inch model is priced at USD1,299, reflecting the premium quality and advanced capabilities of the device.



Alongside the iPad Pro, Apple also introduced the latest iPad Air, boasting a 50 percent increase in performance powered by the M2 chip. Expected to start at USD599 for the 11-inch model and USD799 for the 13-inch model, the iPad Air promises enhanced productivity and efficiency for users across various tasks and applications.



The new iPad lineup is slated to hit stores within a week, signaling a significant stride forward for Apple in the competitive tablet market. The announcement has already elicited positive market response, with Apple's shares experiencing a notable uptick of over 1 percent following the news. Additionally, reports from the Wall Street Journal regarding Apple's endeavors to develop new semiconductors leveraging artificial intelligence for data center operations have further bolstered investor confidence in the company's innovative capabilities and market leadership.

