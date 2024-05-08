ACC Reports 8.9% Increase In First Quarter Exports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Commerce has released encouraging data indicating a robust performance in the city's trade sector during the first quarter of 2024. According to the Chamber's statistics, exports of goods and commodities to both Arab and foreign markets surged by 8.9% compared to the same period last year.During the first quarter of the current year, the Chamber facilitated exports totaling JD434 million, a significant increase from the JD398 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.However, while export values saw an impressive rise, the number of certificates of origin issued by the Chamber experienced a slight decline of 2.3% during the same period. This decline, totaling 8468 certificates, compared to 8671 certificates issued last year, warrants further analysis.Leading destinations for Amman's exports included Saudi Arabia, with 1449 certificates of origin issued by the Chamber, closely followed by the United Arab Emirates with 1005 certificates. Iraq and the Arab Republic of Egypt also featured prominently, receiving 708 and 318 certificates respectively. Switzerland received 12 certificates of origin from Amman.In terms of value, exports were primarily directed towards Iraq, amounting to approximately JD200 million. Switzerland followed with JD42 million, with the UAE at JD32.3 million and Egypt at around JD32 million. Saudi Arabia also featured prominently, receiving exports valued at approximately JD24 million.The breakdown of exports by category during the first quarter of 2024 reveals a diverse portfolio. Foreign products, primarily re-exports, led the way with a value of JD220 million. This was closely followed by industrial products at JD77 million, agricultural products at JD36 million, and Arab products at JD35 million. The remaining exports were distributed across various other categories.The Chamber's pivotal role in facilitating trade was underscored by its issuance of certificates of origin for a range of products, including agricultural, industrial, and natural raw materials. These certificates, along with stringent quality control measures, ensure compliance with international trade standards and bolster Amman's position in the global market.