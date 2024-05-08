Shura Council Participates In Parliamentary Symposium In Rome

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: The Shura Council took part in a symposium organised by the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, in collaboration with the Italian Parliament, as part of the activities of the NATO's Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group (GSM).Shura Council Members H E Badi bin Ali Al Badi, Ahmed bin Ebrahim Al Malki, and Ahmed bin Sultan Al Aseeri represented the Council in the symposium, held in Rome. The event came within the framework of efforts to enhance international cooperation and coordination in confronting security challenges and boosting regional and international stability.