Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: PM Modi Pays Tribute To 'The Bard Of Bengal' On His Birth Anniversary

- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, May 8, paid tribute to Bengali polymath, Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion his birth anniversary Modi in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) stated , \"I pay homage to Gurudev Tagore, on the occasion of his Jayanti. His enduring wisdom and genius continue to inspire and enlighten innumerable people across generations.\" The message was attached to a video clip giving insights into the life of 'the Bard of Bengal.'
Also read: Rabindranath Tagore's name missing from Santiniketan's UNESCO plaque draws flak; Congress targets PM ModiAlso read: On This Day: Key events on May 7, from Rabindranath Tagore's birth to rise of Vladimir Putin in RussiaRabindranath Tagore was a Bengali Brahmin from Calcutta who was born on May 7 in the year 1861, as per the Gregorian calendar. However, he was born on the 25th day of Boishakh month as per the Bengali calendar. The multitalented iconic figure was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature. He is renowned worldwide for his rich contributions as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, and painter read: Bank holiday today: Banks to remain closed in THIS state for Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024Early LifeRabindranath Tagore was the youngest of 13 surviving children born to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi Tagore. The family resided in the Jorasanko mansion in Calcutta. The legend lost his mother in his early childhood while his father, who was an active member of the Brahmo Samaj, travelled widely. Thus, house help played an important role in raising the veteran leader. He studied history, astronomy, modern science, and Sanskrit and examined the classical poetry of Kalidasa quotes by Rabindranath Tagore“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.\"“If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.\"“Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers, but to be fearless in facing them. Let me not beg for the stilling of my pain, but for the heart to conquer it.\"“You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.\"“I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.\"“It is very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple.\"“Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.\"
