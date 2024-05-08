Ajman Tourism Goes Global, Signing A Memorandum Of Understanding With United Spirit Nordic

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ajman, UAE – 7 May 2024 - The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Spirit Nordic (USN), an independent company founded by Christine Engen in 2003, dedicated to improving Press & PR performance for unique destinations, hotels, airlines, Sales & Marketing, and more.

The signing of this MoU marks a significant step in Ajman Tourism's efforts to open new markets and promote the destination globally. Nordic countries have emerged as potential target markets for Ajman, based on extensive studies and data analysis. Therefore, establishing a representation office in the Nordic region aligns with ÁDTD's strategic goals to expand its reach and attract more visitors to the Emirate of Ajman.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating,'This memorandum underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering tourism and cultural exchanges between Ajman and the Nordic countries. We eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with United Spirit Nordic countries, as we strive to penetrate new markets. Our goal is to attract more visitors to the UAE while projecting a refined image of the growing tourism landscape in Ajman.'

Christine Engen, founder of United Spirit Nordic, shared her thoughts on the collaboration, saying, 'We are thrilled to partner with Ajman Tourism in promoting this vibrant destination to the Nordic market. Our expertise in PR and media promotion, coupled with Ajman's rich cultural heritage and tourism initiatives, creates a perfect synergy to attract tourists and enhance Ajman's visibility in the Nordic region.'

The MoU outlines several areas of cooperation and partnership between ADTD and USN, including the exchange of experience and technologies in tourism and culture, mutual media and advertising promotion, and joint efforts in promoting Ajman at tourism seminars, conferences, and trade fairs in Nordic countries.

Ajman Tourism's plan includes a series of activities such as roadshows, webinars, campaigns, and meetings with major tour operators to effectively promote Ajman on both B2B and B2C levels.

United Spirit Nordic is a distinguished destination management company representing several Nordic countries. With an impressive portfolio of clients, including national tourism authorities like the Ministry of Heritage & Tourism Oman, Jordan Tourism Board, Jamaica Tourism Board, Saudi Tourism Authority, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, and more, United Spirit Nordic has proven expertise in promoting diverse destinations globally. Their portfolio also includes renowned hotels such as Abama Luxury Residences, Banyan Tree Samui, Park Hyatt Siem Reap, and Anantara Hotels & Resorts, among others. Additionally, they collaborate with reputable cruise companies like Star Clippers, Princess Cruises, MSC Cruises, and VIVA Cruises, showcasing their comprehensive approach to tourism management across various sectors.