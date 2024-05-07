Investornewsbreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Files Patent To Protect Innovative Control Management Software

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a pioneer in electric marine propulsion, has filed a third patent covering its proprietary control and power management software, which is an integral part of VMAR's E-Motion(TM) High-Voltage (HV) Electric Powertrain. According to the announcement, the advanced software works with E-Motion sensors to offer precision and control over the motor's torque capabilities, which is crucial for optimizing performance, safety and enjoyability for users. The company noted that filing the patent represents its dedication to innovation and to protecting its intellectual properties in the growing electric-boating market. This patent will safeguard Vision Marine's innovation and developments in providing cutting-edge marine propulsion control technologies. The new power control management software represents a significant advancement in the company's technology suite, addressing an immediate need for torque management while also offering scalability to include additional control features that cater to various boating situations.“Securing this patent is essential for maintaining our competitive edge and putting forth our extensive expertise in marine-propulsion products,” said Vision Marine Technologies CEO Alexandre Mongeon in the press release.“The control of power management is a key challenge for a safe and enjoyable boating experience.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies epitomizes the marine industry's shift toward electric propulsion, offering the pioneering E-Motion(TM) outboard powertrain system. This innovative technology represents a significant leap forward in marine propulsion, combining advanced battery packs, inverters and high-efficiency motors with proprietary software and assembly techniques. Vision Marine's commitment to ecofriendly electric powerboats is reshaping the recreational boating experience, offering higher speeds, longer ranges and smoother rides than traditional internal combustion engine boats. With a focus on design, innovation and craftsmanship, Vision Marine continues to redefine recreational boating for a more sustainable future. For more information about the company, please visit .

