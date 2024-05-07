King At US Congress Stresses Need To Prevent Israel's Ground Military Operation On Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, DC, May 7 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday stressed the need to prevent Israel's ground military operation on Rafah, where about 1.5 million Gazans have been internally displaced as a result of the war on Gaza.During two separate meetings held on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, His Majesty noted that Israel's control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and closing it to the flow of aid will exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.The King reaffirmed Jordan's condemnation of the attack by extremist Israeli settlers on a Jordanian aid convoy heading to Gaza via the Beit Hanoun/Erez crossing.His Majesty called on the international community to take urgent action to compel Israel to ensure the secure passage of aid convoys and their entry into Gaza from various crossings.At meetings with US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and heads of a number of House and Senate committees, the King renewed the call on the international community to step up efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as ensure the protection of civilians.His Majesty stressed the need for de-escalation to prevent a regional spillover of the conflict.The King highlighted the importance of maintaining support for UNRWA, which is a vital lifeline for nearly 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, and also provides much needed services for millions of Palestinian refugees elsewhere in the region.In addition, His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, which must both form the Palestinian state.The King also warned that extremist settler violence against Palestinians and violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem will lead to further escalation in the West Bank and chaos in the region.His Majesty stressed the need to step up efforts to reach a just solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.The King noted the United States' pivotal role in supporting peace efforts in the region.Discussions also covered the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries, with the King expressing appreciation for the United States' continuous support for Jordan, especially in implementing several development projects, and programmes in various fields.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar attended the meetings.