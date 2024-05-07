Does The ESG Backlash Require A Responsibility Reset?

( MENAFN - PRovoke) Paul Holmes is joined by Alison Dasilva and Penny Kozakos from Zeno Group to discuss what stakeholders expect from corporations when it comes to controversial issues-and how new research can help companies address those expectations smartly in an era of increasing political polarization.

