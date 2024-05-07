Hallmarks Of A Great Teacher

The prerequisite ingredients of a good teacher are:



1. Learners as co-creators of knowledge: Teachers have to shun the obsolete notion of being the sole figure in the classroom and have to equally accommodate the learners as pivotal and relevant stakeholders of teaching –learning transaction. To remain relevant in the eyes of modern day learner, teacher has to move away from 'Chalk and Talk method' to certainly a more inclusive approach. Modern day learners are no more empty vessels to be filled with the content irrelevant to their lives. NEP 2020 and National Curricular Framework for school Education 2023 (NCFSE 2023)

strongly emphasizes on shifting from behaviorist model of teaching learning to constructivist model of teaching –learning . The constructivist model of teaching –learning vociferously advocates for considering students as co-creaters of new knowledge rather than mere recipients of black and white information, where in the role of the teacher is to ignite the mind of the learner and create a conducive learning environment:

The learner in the thriving and enabling environment will construct new knowledge based on prior knowledge. This will truly catalyze in finding solution to most daunting and burning issues both locally and and globally: be it climate change, solid waste management, drug menace , cyber security , financial fraud etc.



2. Repository of knowledge: The moment a teacher stops learning, he eventually ceases to be a teacher. Professional learning is not an event, it is a continuous journey. Educators must engage in their own learning and then only they can visualize its replication among their learners. A modern era teacher is expected to have in depth understanding not only in his/her subject but in other subjects as well. NEP 2020 strongly denounces hard separation of subjects and prioritizes multi-disciplinary approach. Modern day educator is left with no choice but to read diverse literature to evolve himself / herself as real repository of knowledge. Great teachers are not born, but made. The process is long and herculean but the outcome is rewarding .While grounded in their own respective disciplines , the teachers need to be acutely conscious that knowledge is whole and therefore , undertake inter – and multidisciplinary projects.



3. Experimenters and innovators of pedagogy: Teachers are supposed to experiment with their pedagogical tools to render teaching –learning process fun-centric and desirable learning outcome based. Teachers need to take risks in the academic ventures and should not shy away from trying out different methodologies to teach a particular concept .Teacher should not shun innovation for the fear of failure. A versatile teacher is the one who is willing to 'take the road less travelled by' despite potential threats and failures when it comes to designing and executing innovative teaching – learning strategies.



4. Case study and research oriented: Versatile teacher actively engages learners in real life complex problems by giving them relevant case studies and research problems .Case study is truly a dynamic learning methodology as it involves asking students to delve into complex real –world issues and encourages them to propose viable solutions. If executed in its real spirit, case studies can act as a potent tool for learning across diverse disciplines. Case studies act as a crucial link between theoretical knowledge and its practical application, fostering an engaging and stimulating learning experience. Practising teachers strive to find answers to classroom problems through action research projects needs to overwhelmingly welcomed.



5. Mastery over Technological tools : The hallmark feature of the 21st century teacher is the in -depth know how of technological tools to be employed in classroom setting for effective teaching –learning transaction. To render himself as an effective teacher, he has to acquaint himself with all the digital interventions in the realm of education and has to continuously hone and update his technological skills. The teacher being the facilitator has to regulate a fine balance between the traditional pedagogical approach and technological in-build pedagogy. In the era of Artificial intelligence (AI) , where Augmented reality(AR) and virtual reality (VR) have literally disrupted the landscape of education and are setting the tone of new educational discourse , therefore a teacher can not merely relay on past traditional practices and has to find a way to make space for blended mode of learning ( hybrid mode of learning).



6. Self reflection: Self reflection on part of the teacher is truly a catalyzing tool in the hands of teacher to delve deep in introspecting the achievements and the grey areas where he further needs to improve .Versatile teachers regularly reflect on their professional and academic pursuits. They constantly need to ask themselves: did my students learn anything today? Is there any area I could have done better? Was pedagogic strategy appropriate and fruitful? Did I collect my students feedback and thoroughly analyzed it? This kind of introspection and self-reflection will definitely enable teachers to look back and forth and become better educators. A teacher on the other hand , who does not introspect on his/her everyday academic pursuits lacks the propulsion to move forward.



7. Socially well-connected: The acceptability and versatility of teachers is driven by strong social commitment. A teacher needs to exhibit utmost cautiousness and diligence of their responsibility to safeguard the fragile ecosystem and reach out to the marginalized sections of the study through education. It is the responsibility of the teacher to instill in their students a concern for the environment and the weaker sections, and motivate them to get involved in transformative extension and outreach activities with the dream of creating an equitable world. Teachers need to keep in mind that schools do not exist in isolation and therefore have to establish cohesive bonds with the community to render their institutions as vibrant learning centers.

The author is an educator



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now