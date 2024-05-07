62.30% Voter Turnout Recorded Across 11 States, Uts In Phase III

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The voter turnout for the Phase three voting of Lok Sabha Polls held on May 7 was approximately 62.30 percent across 93 seats, according to the latest data issued by Election Commission of India. Assam marked the highest voter turnout at 75.30 per cent, followed by Goa at 74.47 per cent, and West Bengal at 73.93 per cent.
Maharashtra marked the lowest voter turnout at 55.39 per cent.ADVERTISEMENT
Notably, the same 93 seats had polled 67.33% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The numbers, updated till 9.00pm on May 7, confirms speculations that voter turnout has reduced from the last Lok Sabha Elections held in 2019.
In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations.
Voting percentages for other States participating in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls are:
Assam- 75.30 percent,
Bihar -56.55 percent,
Chhattisgarh-67.33 percent,
Goa – 74.47 percent,
Gujarat-56.91 percent,
Karnataka–68.85 percent,
Madhya Pradesh-63.71 percent,
Maharashtra- 55.39 percent,
Uttar Pradesh-57.34 percent,
West Bengal-73.93 percent, and
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu- 65.23 percent.
Prominent leaders contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, among others. Read Also Visually Impaired Man First In Kashmir To Use EC's Home Voting Facility LS Elections Third Phase: Average Voter Turnout Of Over 25% In First 4 Hours Of Polling
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07052024000215011059ID1108185290
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.