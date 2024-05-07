62.30% Voter Turnout Recorded Across 11 States, Uts In Phase III

Maharashtra marked the lowest voter turnout at 55.39 per cent.

Notably, the same 93 seats had polled 67.33% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The numbers, updated till 9.00pm on May 7, confirms speculations that voter turnout has reduced from the last Lok Sabha Elections held in 2019.

In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations.

Voting percentages for other States participating in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls are:

Assam- 75.30 percent,

Bihar -56.55 percent,

Chhattisgarh-67.33 percent,

Goa – 74.47 percent,

Gujarat-56.91 percent,

Karnataka–68.85 percent,

Madhya Pradesh-63.71 percent,

Maharashtra- 55.39 percent,

Uttar Pradesh-57.34 percent,

West Bengal-73.93 percent, and

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu- 65.23 percent.

Prominent leaders contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, among others.

