M88A3 VRAM Undergoes Trials For Abrams Tank Evacuation In USA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The US Department of Defense has begun the next stage of testingan updated version of the M88A3 HERCULES armored recovery vehicle(BRAM), designed to evacuate upgraded Abrams tanks, Azernews reports.

Currently, two BRAM are being tested for reliability andmaintainability at the Yuma proving ground located in Arizona.

During the tests, each car traveled over 4,800 kilometers. Inaddition, a winch is being tested at the landfill, which shouldwork with a weight of about 80 tons. The BRAM tests began in Marchand will last until the end of this year.