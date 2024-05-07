Belarus To Hold Snap Inspection Of Tactical Nuclear Arms Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's suit, Belarus announced a snap inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers.

This was stated by the Belarusian Ministry of Defense via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Today, an order was received from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus to conduct a snap inspection of the carriers of non-strategic nuclear weapons. The division of the Iskander operational-tactical complex and the squadron of Su-25 aircraft are being prepared for performing tasks as assigned," reads the comment from Minister of Defense Viktor Khrenin.

The inspection will be carried out in accordance with the schedule established by the country's commander-in-chief. The entire range of measures, including planning of, preparation for, and use of tactical nuclear munitions will be tested, the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced an upcoming drill aimed at“increasing readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to perform combat missions."

Earlier, in March, Putin threatened the West with Russia's "technical readiness" to start a nuclear war.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commenting on the Russian Federation's intentions to conduct training on the use of tactical nuclear weapons, stated that nuclear blackmail is a stable practice of the Putin regime.