Zelensky: Ukraine Values Belgium's Decision To Start Providing Ukraine With F-16S This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a phone call with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to discuss the peace summit and defense cooperation, including the transfer of F-16 fighter jets.

The head of state announced this on the social media site X , Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and thanked him for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit. We appreciate Belgium's principled stance toward the Peace Formula. We also discussed our defense and political cooperation. We value Belgium's decision to begin providing Ukraine with F-16 jets already this year," Zelensky said.

The Netherlands plans to send Ukraine F-16s this fall

He also underscored the important role of the Belgian EU Presidency in the context of Ukraine's EU accession.

"We anticipate that accession talks will begin in June," he said.

Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images