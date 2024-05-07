Zelensky: Ukraine Values Belgium's Decision To Start Providing Ukraine With F-16S This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a phone call with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to discuss the peace summit and defense cooperation, including the transfer of F-16 fighter jets.
The head of state announced this on the social media site X , Ukrinform reports.
"I spoke with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and thanked him for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit. We appreciate Belgium's principled stance toward the Peace Formula. We also discussed our defense and political cooperation. We value Belgium's decision to begin providing Ukraine with F-16 jets already this year," Zelensky said. Read also:
The Netherlands plans to send Ukraine F-16s this fall
He also underscored the important role of the Belgian EU Presidency in the context of Ukraine's EU accession.
"We anticipate that accession talks will begin in June," he said.
Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
MENAFN07052024000193011044ID1108185201
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.