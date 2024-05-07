Ukraine Intel On Russia's Nuclear Threats: Nothing New Here, Events On Battlefield More Important

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) hopes for an adequate response from Western countries to Russia's nuclear blackmail.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, told this to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty , commenting on tactical nuclear drills announced by Moscow.

"They rattle what they have [nuclear weapons]. After all, this is a permanent practice of the Kremlin. There is nothing new here. There are already official statements by the international community. As for nuclear blackmail, of course, this is a matter for the free world, for the West. I think the response will be adequate and correct," he said.

Yusov noted that current events on the battlefield are more important.

"There are much more interesting and important things - what is happening directly on the battlefield, where the enemy continues to implement and plan things against our statehood," he said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia would soon conduct tactical nuclear drills "to increase the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to carry out combat missions."