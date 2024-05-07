Russians Attack Kryvyi Rih District - One Wounded In Drone Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening, the Russian military launched a drone strike on the Zelenodolsk community in the Dnipro region.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"In the evening, the Russian army attacked the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih with a drone. A 56-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition. Residential buildings were damaged," the statement said. Read also:
Russian forces shell residential areas in downtown Kherson
, damage houses, gas pipeline
The number of casualties also increased in the Nikopol district. A 6-year-old girl was injured as a result of one of the enemy's strikes . A 51-year-old man was also wounded. They received medical assistance and will be treated at home. Thus, 6 people were wounded in Nikopol district during the day.
As Ukrinform reported, the occupiers attacked Nikopol district with 14 drones and artillery .
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN07052024000193011044ID1108185194
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.