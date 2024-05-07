Russians Attack Kryvyi Rih District - One Wounded In Drone Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening, the Russian military launched a drone strike on the Zelenodolsk community in the Dnipro region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the evening, the Russian army attacked the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih with a drone. A 56-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition. Residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.

The number of casualties also increased in the Nikopol district. A 6-year-old girl was injured as a result of one of the enemy's strikes . A 51-year-old man was also wounded. They received medical assistance and will be treated at home. Thus, 6 people were wounded in Nikopol district during the day.

As Ukrinform reported, the occupiers attacked Nikopol district with 14 drones and artillery .

The photo is illustrative