Turkish Pres. Awards Kuwait Amir Order Of State


5/7/2024 3:05:32 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 7 (KUNA) - Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan awarded Tuesday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the State Order at the presidential palace in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
The State Order was given to His Highness the Amir to reflect deep-rooted ties between the two friendly countries. (end)
