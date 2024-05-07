Arab Parliament Deplores Israeli Occupation Attack On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 7 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament (AP) condemned Tuesday Israeli occupation assault on Palestine's Rafah, south of the besieged Gaza Strip, and its control over Rafah Border Crossing from the Palestinian side.

In a statement, the AP said the move is a perilous escalation that undermines efforts aiming to reach a ceasefire.

Israel's practices represented in continued occupation of the Palestinian territories, including Rafah, and its plans to fail efforts to reach a ceasefire are a clear embodiment of the "law of jungle" and a blatant violation of all norms, and international resolutions and laws, the statement noted.

It warned against these repercussions that will lead to a dark tunnel and a new disaster, which fail relief attempts, as well as complete genocide and forced displacement of Palestinians.

The AP referred to the unprecedented catastrophe Palestinian people have been facing since the start of Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza and the collapse of health system in the Strip, it noted.

It called on the international community, mainly the UN Security Council and the US Administration, to put pressure more than ever on Israeli occupation to avoid further escalation and compel it to reach a sustainable truce and an immediate ceasefire.

Israeli occupation announced on Monday the start of a military operation on Rafah, from the eastern side, that compelled thousands of Palestinians to displace forcibly their places towards Khan Younis in tough humanitarian conditions. (end)

