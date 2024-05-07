Jordan, Turkiye Talk Cooperation In Vocational Training

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) -- Director General of the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), Ahmad Gharaibeh, received on Tuesday Director of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Jordan, Abdul Rahman Soylu, for a discussion on enhancing cooperation in the vocational training field.During the meeting, which was held at the Vocational Training Institute in Salt, Gharaibeh emphasized the importance of examining the distinguished Turkish experience in the vocational training field, lauding Turkiye's success in several fields such as tourism, hospitality, traditional crafts and agricultural projects.He also stressed the importance of exchanging experiences between the two countries in order to develop the vocational training system in Jordan, in light of the partnerships that the VTC undertakes with organizations and countries, especially those that have successful experiences in vocational training, such as Turkey, Brazil and Korea.He explained that a theme of the VTC's strategic plan for 2022-2025 is qualifying trainers through the corporation's partnerships with the private sector and international organizations, and there is a partnership between the VTC and the University of Jordan in the higher diploma for training on skills that trainers need, as well as the cooperation between the VTC and Queen Rania Academy on teaching methods to inform trainers on all skills and teaching methods supported by the applied side in the VTC institutes.He pointed to the possibility of cooperation in the field of carpentry and decoration and benefiting from the Turkish model in this field, especially since the VTC has turned in 2023 to productive work in all specialties adopted by the corporation and the possibility of further expansion as in the Turkish experience.For his part, Soylu underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the vocational training field, pointing out that the exchange of trainers is an important step to raise the efficiency of trainers between the two sides to improve the level of training and exchange of experiences, and to develop final reports to enhance strengths and address weaknesses.At the end of the meeting, both parties lauded the strong relations between Jordan and Turkiye, and expressed their readiness to enhance these relations through cooperation in vocational training and exchange of experiences and training programs.