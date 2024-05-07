FM, Saudi Counterpart Stress Need To Prevent Any Military Attack On Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, May 7 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud stressed the need to prevent any military attack on the city of Rafah, which is home to about 1.5 million Palestinians who fled there as a safe haven from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.The two ministers warned of the danger of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing and its closure to the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.During a phone call they held on Tuesday within the joint Arab coordination aimed at stopping the ongoing war on Gaza, the two ministers urged the international community to fulfill its responsibilities, stop Israel's continuous and ongoing violations of the rules of international law and international humanitarian law, and the international will to stop the war, ensure the protection of civilians, and deliver adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip.The two ministers also discussed efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.