China, France Reject Israeli Attack On Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) -- China and France rejected the Israeli attack on Rafah and the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians that a massive attack on the city would create.In a joint statement following a meeting on the Gaza developments in Paris, Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron condemned what they described as indiscriminate attacks against civilians in the embattled enclave, calling for the protection of civilians.They called for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire to deliver humanitarian aid, protect civilians in the Gaza Strip and ensure humanitarian access to meet the humanitarian needs of Palestinians.Jinping and Macron called for the immediate and effective implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions 2712, 2720 and 2728 to ensure peace and security for all.They urged the opening of crossing points to deliver humanitarian aid to besieged Gazans "quickly, safely, sustainably and without obstacles" and to enhance coordination of international humanitarian efforts.