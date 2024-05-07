Jordan Condoles Brazil Over Flood Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Tuesday offered its condolences to the government and people of Brazil over the victims of massive floods that struck the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.The floods have killed or injured dozens of people and displaced thousands from their homes.The Ministry's official spokesman, Sufyan Al-Qudah, expressed Jordan's sympathy with Brazil in this tragedy, extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured speedy recovery.The spokesman said there were no Jordanians among the victims or the missing.