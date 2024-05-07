Political Parties' Members Constitute 4.5% Of Jordan's Voters-Khraisha

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) - Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Haditha Khraisha, said Jordan is "strongly" engaged in political and partisan life, pointing out 38 parties were licensed with more than 86,000 members, constituting 4.5% of the Kingdom's eligible voters.The minister added that this engagement indicates Jordanian citizens' interaction with the Kingdom's political modernization system, compared to many democratic countries in the Western world.Addressing a symposium held by Jordan Businessmen Association (JBA) on Jordan's political life, he said 2024 is the "year of political modernization," indicating that the upcoming parliamentary elections will produce "programmatic and partisan political forces, which would dominate the Kingdom's political scene in the future."The minister stated that the legislation brought forth by the Kingdom's political modernization system, primarily Election and Parties Laws, would establish a stage of "partisan and programmatic parliaments."Calling on businesspeople to study the parties' electoral programs, he noted importance of casting light on insights that align with Economic Modernization Vision and aim to create economic development that is in line with advancing Jordan's political life.Additionally, he said Jordan's political modernization seeks to expand base of citizens' participation in making decisions, as His Majesty King Abdullah II affirmed in multiple meetings.