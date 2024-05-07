               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Safadi Says Israeli Government Responsible For New Settler Attack On Aid Convoy


5/7/2024 3:03:20 PM

Amman, May 7 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Tuesday held the Israeli government responsible for the new attack on the Jordanian aid convoy that was heading to the Beit Hanoun crossing by extremist settlers.
He wrote on X: "The settlers once again committed their despicable crime without the Israeli authorities confronting them," urging the UN Security Council to protect aid convoys and their workers.

Jordan News Agency

