JAF Carries Out 5 Airdrops Of Aid To Northern Gaza

Amman, May 7 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) carried out five airdrops of humanitarian and food aid Tuesday, targeting a number of locations north of the Gaza Strip.The airdrops included relief and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli war on the enclave, it said.Taking part in the airdrops were an Egyptian aircraft, 3 US aircraft and one from Germany, it added.JAF reiterated that it is continuing to send humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza via an air bridge from Marka Airport to Al-Arish International Airport, airdrops or ground aid convoys in solidarity with the people of Gaza.JAF has carried out 92 airdrops since the start of the Israeli aggression against Gaza, in addition to 236 which were conducted jointly with Arab and friendly countries.